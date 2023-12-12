News
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
12
o
'Libération' investigation: Only one infant among 40 minors killed in the October 7 attack
Middle East News
2023-12-12 | 09:12
High views
Share
Share
0
min
'Libération' investigation: Only one infant among 40 minors killed in the October 7 attack
An investigation by the French newspaper "Libération" revealed that during the October 7th attack, only one infant was killed among the 40 minors who lost their lives in the attack.
Middle East News
Investigation
French
Newspaper
October 7th
Attack
Infant
