Netanyahu: Israel and the US differ on Gaza governance after the war

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said today, Tuesday, that the United States supports Israel in its goals of eliminating the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and recovering those held by the Palestinian movement.



However, he noted that the two allies differ on the subsequent stage of the war in Gaza.



Netanyahu reiterated his rejection of endorsing the return of the Western-backed Palestinian Authority, led by President Mahmoud Abbas, to govern Gaza.



In a statement, he said that Gaza "will not be a Hamastan or a Fatahstan." Fatah is the movement to which Abbas belongs.



Reuters