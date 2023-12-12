Hussein Al-Sheikh, Secretary General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), said on Tuesday that “(Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu’s statement equating the Oslo Accords with what happened on October 7 confirms that his war is against all Palestinians.”



He added in a post on X, "We tell Netanyahu that Oslo died under the threads of his tanks that are sweeping through all our cities, villages, and camps from Jenin to Rafah."



Reuters