Senior PLO official condemns Netanyahu's equating of Oslo Accords to October 7

2023-12-12 | 11:09
Senior PLO official condemns Netanyahu's equating of Oslo Accords to October 7
Senior PLO official condemns Netanyahu's equating of Oslo Accords to October 7

Hussein Al-Sheikh, Secretary General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), said on Tuesday that “(Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu’s statement equating the Oslo Accords with what happened on October 7 confirms that his war is against all Palestinians.”

He added in a post on X, "We tell Netanyahu that Oslo died under the threads of his tanks that are sweeping through all our cities, villages, and camps from Jenin to Rafah."

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Hussein Al-Sheikh

Palestine Liberation Organization

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Hamas

Gaza

War

Oslo Accords

