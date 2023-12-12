Israeli army says bodies of two hostages recovered in Gaza

2023-12-12 | 12:14
Israeli army says bodies of two hostages recovered in Gaza

The Israeli army announced on Tuesday in a statement that it had recovered the bodies of two Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip during a military operation.

The army said in a statement, “During an operation in Gaza, the bodies of Eden Zakaria and (soldier) Ziv Dado were found and returned to Israel.”

AFP
 

