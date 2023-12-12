News
Israeli army says bodies of two hostages recovered in Gaza
Middle East News
2023-12-12 | 12:14
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli army says bodies of two hostages recovered in Gaza
The Israeli army announced on Tuesday in a statement that it had recovered the bodies of two Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip during a military operation.
The army said in a statement, “During an operation in Gaza, the bodies of Eden Zakaria and (soldier) Ziv Dado were found and returned to Israel.”
AFP
Middle East News
Israeli Army
Hostages
Gaza
Military
Operation
War
Next
Houthi missile hits Norwegian tanker off the coast of Yemen with no reported casualties
Complaint in Switzerland accuses Iran President of committing ‘crimes against humanity’
Previous
