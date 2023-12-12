Approximately 18 percent of the infrastructure in Gaza has been damaged since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, according to the United Nations, based on high-resolution satellite imagery.



The United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT) reported on Tuesday, based on imagery taken on November 26, 2023, by the high-resolution synthetic aperture satellite “WorldView-3.”



Additionally, there was a 49 percent increase in the total number of damaged buildings since the last assessment on November 7, 2023."



"As of November 26, 2023, UNOSAT identified 10,049 destroyed buildings, 8,234 buildings with severe damage, and 19,087 with moderate damage, bringing the total affected buildings to 37,379," it added. "This equals 18 percent of the total buildings in the Gaza Strip."



UNOSAT stated, "These findings underscore the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire and support for the escalating humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip." It emphasized the "clear impact on civilian infrastructure, with thousands of homes and essential facilities being damaged."



AFP