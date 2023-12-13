UN demands ceasefire in Gaza as Israel and US show increasing divisions

2023-12-13 | 03:41
UN demands ceasefire in Gaza as Israel and US show increasing divisions
UN demands ceasefire in Gaza as Israel and US show increasing divisions

Israel faced growing diplomatic isolation in its war against Hamas as the United Nations demanded an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza and US President Joe Biden told the longtime ally its "indiscriminate" bombing of civilians was hurting international support.

