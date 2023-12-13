News
UN demands ceasefire in Gaza as Israel and US show increasing divisions
Middle East News
2023-12-13 | 03:41
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UN demands ceasefire in Gaza as Israel and US show increasing divisions
Israel faced growing diplomatic isolation in its war against Hamas as the United Nations demanded an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza and US President Joe Biden told the longtime ally its "indiscriminate" bombing of civilians was hurting international support.
Reuters
Middle East News
UN
Israel
Ceasefire
