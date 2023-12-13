Israeli FM: Israel will pursue war on Hamas with or without international support

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen stated on Wednesday that agreeing to a ceasefire in Gaza at this stage would be a mistake, and Israel will continue its war on Hamas, whether with international support or without it.



Cohen said, "Israel will continue the war on Hamas, whether with international support or without it," adding that "a ceasefire at this stage would be a gift to the terrorist organization Hamas and would allow it to threaten the residents of Israel once again."



Cohen also called on the international community to act "effectively and firmly" to protect global shipping routes.



Reuters