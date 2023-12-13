Tanker in Red Sea targeted by speedboat gunfire and missiles

Middle East News
2023-12-13 | 08:25
High views
Tanker in Red Sea targeted by speedboat gunfire and missiles

A tanker in the Red Sea off Yemen's coast was fired on by gunmen in a speedboat and targeted with missiles, maritime sources said on Wednesday. 

It is the latest incident to threaten the shipping lane after Yemeni Houthi forces warned ships not to travel to Israel.

The speedboat also approached a second vessel in the same area but was not attacked, British maritime security firm Ambrey and other sources said.

Ambrey said a Marshall Islands-flagged chemical tanker reported an "exchange of fire" with a speedboat 55 nautical miles (102 km) off Hodeidah, saying the boat had fired as it approached. It noted three missiles targeted the tanker.

Reuters

