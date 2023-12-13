Gaza Health Ministry: 18,608 people killed, 50,594 injured in Israeli strikes since October 7

Middle East News
2023-12-13 | 08:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Gaza Health Ministry: 18,608 people killed, 50,594 injured in Israeli strikes since October 7
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Gaza Health Ministry: 18,608 people killed, 50,594 injured in Israeli strikes since October 7

The Ministry of Health in Gaza stated on Wednesday that at least 18,608 people have been killed, and 50,594 others have been injured in the Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since October 7.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Gaza

Health Ministry

Death Toll

Israel

Hamas

Strikes

War

October 7

LBCI Next
UN demands ceasefire in Gaza as Israel and US show increasing divisions
Pentagon: Houthi attacks require international solution
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:12

UNRWA's capacity in Gaza 'on verge of collapse'

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:40

UNICEF: Crisis in Lebanon has "devastating" impact on children

LBCI
World News
09:17

Xi: China, Vietnam should oppose attempt to 'destabilize Asia-Pacific region'

LBCI
World News
08:51

Brazilian President urges international community to work towards a two-state solution

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:12

UNRWA's capacity in Gaza 'on verge of collapse'

LBCI
World News
08:51

Brazilian President urges international community to work towards a two-state solution

LBCI
Middle East News
08:51

US warship shoots down Houthi drone launched from Yemen

LBCI
Middle East News
08:25

Tanker in Red Sea targeted by speedboat gunfire and missiles

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-09

Al-Quds Brigades announces its responsibility for carrying out an operation on Lebanese border with occupied Palestine

LBCI
Middle East News
08:51

US warship shoots down Houthi drone launched from Yemen

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-20

Lebanese Army on high alert: Deployment at border points in anticipation for any movement after Friday prayers

LBCI
World News
09:17

Xi: China, Vietnam should oppose attempt to 'destabilize Asia-Pacific region'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More