US warship shoots down Houthi drone launched from Yemen

The US Navy destroyer Mason on Wednesday shot down a Houthi drone launched from Yemen that was headed in its direction as it responded to reports of an attack on a commercial vessel, a US defense official said.



The official said the Houthis had attacked the commercial vessel Ardmore Encounter with boats and then fired two missiles that missed the ship. The US official added that the Adrmore Encounter reported no damage or injuries and continued on its way.



The incident came a day after Yemen's Houthis said they hit a Norwegian commercial tanker with a missile in their latest protest against Israel's bombardment of Gaza, underlining the risks of the widening war that has shaken the Middle East.





Reuters