US warship shoots down Houthi drone launched from Yemen

Middle East News
2023-12-13 | 08:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US warship shoots down Houthi drone launched from Yemen
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US warship shoots down Houthi drone launched from Yemen

The US Navy destroyer Mason on Wednesday shot down a Houthi drone launched from Yemen that was headed in its direction as it responded to reports of an attack on a commercial vessel, a US defense official said.

The official said the Houthis had attacked the commercial vessel Ardmore Encounter with boats and then fired two missiles that missed the ship. The US official added that the Adrmore Encounter reported no damage or injuries and continued on its way.

The incident came a day after Yemen's Houthis said they hit a Norwegian commercial tanker with a missile in their latest protest against Israel's bombardment of Gaza, underlining the risks of the widening war that has shaken the Middle East.


Reuters

Middle East News

US

Warship

Houthi

Drone

Yemen

LBCI Next
UN demands ceasefire in Gaza as Israel and US show increasing divisions
Pentagon: Houthi attacks require international solution
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-11-30

US warship shoots down drone launched from Yemen

LBCI
World News
2023-11-08

Houthis Confirm Downing of US Drone off the Coast of Yemen

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-05

WFP suspends activity in Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen

LBCI
World News
2023-11-23

US Military Intercepts Explosive-laden Drones Launched from Yemen: (CENTCOM)

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:12

UNRWA's capacity in Gaza 'on verge of collapse'

LBCI
World News
08:51

Brazilian President urges international community to work towards a two-state solution

LBCI
Middle East News
08:29

Gaza Health Ministry: 18,608 people killed, 50,594 injured in Israeli strikes since October 7

LBCI
Middle East News
08:25

Tanker in Red Sea targeted by speedboat gunfire and missiles

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-09

Al-Quds Brigades announces its responsibility for carrying out an operation on Lebanese border with occupied Palestine

LBCI
Middle East News
08:51

US warship shoots down Houthi drone launched from Yemen

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-20

Lebanese Army on high alert: Deployment at border points in anticipation for any movement after Friday prayers

LBCI
World News
09:17

Xi: China, Vietnam should oppose attempt to 'destabilize Asia-Pacific region'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More