UNRWA's capacity in Gaza 'on verge of collapse'

2023-12-13 | 10:12
UNRWA's capacity in Gaza 'on verge of collapse'

The head of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) on Wednesday said the agency's ability to render services in war-torn Gaza was on the verge of collapse after more than 130 staff were killed in the enclave. 

"The entire humanitarian response heavily relies on UNRWA's capacity," said Philippe Lazzarini. "It is now on the verge of collapse."


