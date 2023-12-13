Netanyahu pledges to continue Gaza war ‘until victory’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged on Wednesday to continue the war in Gaza "until victory and the extermination of Hamas." This statement came on the sixty-eighth day of the war in Gaza.



Netanyahu, in a video statement released by his office, addressed the armored corps fighting in Gaza, saying, "I want you to continue until the last soldier. We will continue until the end, until victory, until the extermination of Hamas. There should be no doubt about that."



AFP