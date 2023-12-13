Haniyeh: Any arrangement in Gaza without Hamas is an ‘illusion’

Middle East News
2023-12-13 | 13:43
High views
Haniyeh: Any arrangement in Gaza without Hamas is an ‘illusion’
Haniyeh: Any arrangement in Gaza without Hamas is an ‘illusion’

Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of the Hamas movement, said that any arrangements in Gaza without the involvement of Hamas are "illusory and mirage." 

He added in a televised speech today, Wednesday, "We affirm that we are open to discussing any ideas or initiatives that may lead to stopping the aggression and open the door to putting the Palestinian house in order both in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.” 

Reuters
 

