Iraq: Some US Embassy attackers 'linked to certain security agencies'

2023-12-14 | 05:55
Iraq: Some US Embassy attackers &#39;linked to certain security agencies’
Iraq: Some US Embassy attackers 'linked to certain security agencies’

A spokesperson for the Iraqi Prime Minister announced in a statement released by his office on Thursday that preliminary results of the investigation into last week's rocket attack on the US Embassy indicate that some of the attackers are "linked to security agencies." 

The statement issued by General Yahya Rasool mentioned, "Our security agencies, after intensive technical and intelligence efforts, have succeeded in identifying the perpetrators," while "preliminary information indicates that unfortunately, some of them are linked to certain security agencies."  

Additionally, the statement noted that "security agencies have arrested several of them." 

AFP   
 

Middle East News

Iraq

Investigation

Attack

US

Embassy

Agencies

