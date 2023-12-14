News
Israel to present three-stage plan on Gaza war to the US
Middle East News
2023-12-14 | 06:43
Israel is expected to present the United States with a three-stage timeline regarding the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.
According to the Israeli Channel 12, the intense bombardment and escalated military operations will continue, as per the Israeli schedule, until January.
Following this, the plan involves withdrawing forces from deep within Gaza and redeploying them to defensive lines, persisting in efforts to eliminate Hamas throughout the year 2024.
Middle East News
Israel
Stage
Plan
Gaza
War
US
