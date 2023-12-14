News
Gaza Health Ministry: 18,787 people killed in Israeli strikes since October 7
2023-12-14 | 08:21
Ashraf al-Qudra, the spokesperson for the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, said in a statement on Thursday that no less than 18,787 Palestinians have been killed and 50,897 injured in the Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7.
