Israeli Defense Minister warns the war in Gaza 'will take more than a few months'
Middle East News
2023-12-14 | 10:46
Israeli Defense Minister warns the war in Gaza 'will take more than a few months'
Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, affirmed on Thursday that the war in Gaza "will take more than a few months" during his meeting with the US National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan.
Gallant stated that "Hamas, a terrorist organization, has built itself over a decade to fight against Israel, establishing infrastructure both underground and above ground that is not easily destroyed."
He added, "It will take some time, more than a few months, but we will prevail and destroy them."
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Defense Minister
Yoav Gallant
War
Gaza
US
National Security Advisor
Jake Sullivan
