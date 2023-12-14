Israeli Defense Minister warns the war in Gaza 'will take more than a few months'

2023-12-14 | 10:46
Israeli Defense Minister warns the war in Gaza &#39;will take more than a few months&#39;
Israeli Defense Minister warns the war in Gaza 'will take more than a few months'

Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, affirmed on Thursday that the war in Gaza "will take more than a few months" during his meeting with the US National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan. 

Gallant stated that "Hamas, a terrorist organization, has built itself over a decade to fight against Israel, establishing infrastructure both underground and above ground that is not easily destroyed."  

He added, "It will take some time, more than a few months, but we will prevail and destroy them." 

AFP   
 

