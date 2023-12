On Thursday, the Palestinian telecommunications company, "PalTel," announced that communications have been cut off once again from the Gaza Strip.



In a post on X, PalTel said, “Gaza is blacked out again."

We regret to announce that all telecom services in Gaza Strip have been lost due to the ongoing aggression. Gaza is blacked out again.#KeepGazaConnected #أبقوا_غزة_على_اتصال — Paltel (@Paltelco) December 14, 2023