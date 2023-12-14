US official: Cargo ship escapes missile fired by Houthis in the Red Sea

Middle East News
2023-12-14 | 11:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US official: Cargo ship escapes missile fired by Houthis in the Red Sea
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
US official: Cargo ship escapes missile fired by Houthis in the Red Sea

A missile was launched from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen toward a ship in the Red Sea. Still, it hit the water, according to a US official and a maritime security company on Thursday.

On Thursday, the Danish shipping giant Maersk announced that one of its container ships had experienced an "incident" in the Red Sea en route from Oman to Saudi Arabia, confirming that the crew was unharmed.

In a statement, Maersk stated, "The crew and the vessel are safe," adding, "At this time, we are still working to confirm the facts of the incident."

An unnamed US official told Agence France-Presse (AFP), "We have indications that a missile was launched at the Maersk Gibraltar ship from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, but it missed the ship and hit the water."

Maersk stated, "Recent attacks on trade ships in the Bab el Mandeb Strait are extremely concerning."

It added, "The current situation puts the lives of sailors at risk and is intolerable for global trade. Since it cannot be solved through the global shipping sector alone, we call for political measures to ensure a swift de-escalation."

The Houthis have not claimed responsibility for the incident so far.

According to the maritime security company Ambrey, the container ship, owned by the Marshall Islands and flying the flag of Hong Kong, suffered a missile water hit while passing 45 nautical miles northwest of the Yemeni city Mocha. Ambrey confirmed that the ship's crew was unharmed.

The Maersk Gibraltar is a 340-meter-long container ship built in 2016, heading from Salalah in Oman to the port of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, according to MarineTraffic, a vessel tracking website.

Ambrey mentioned that the Yemeni Navy had requested the ship to head to the Yemeni coast, but the crew refused to comply with the orders, leading to the vessel being targeted later.

It noted that the parent company (owner of the ship) had previously cooperated with an Israeli carrier, but it was not assessed that an Israeli company operated this particular ship.

AFP

World News

Middle East News

Cargo Ship

Missile

Houthi

Red Sea

Yemen

Saudi Arabia

Jeddah

Oman

LBCI Next
Iran warns of consequences of forming a US-backed multinational force in Red Sea
US expresses 'concerns' to Israel over civilian casualties in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-12

Houthi missile hits Norwegian tanker off the coast of Yemen with no reported casualties

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-19

Israeli Channel 12: Tel Aviv investigates Houthi hijacking Israeli cargo ship in Red Sea

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-13

US warship shoots down Houthi drone launched from Yemen

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-13

Tanker in Red Sea targeted by speedboat gunfire and missiles

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
13:02

Netanyahu tells Sullivan that Israel will continue the war against Hamas ‘until clear victory’

LBCI
World News
12:14

UK, US sanction Iranians linked to Quds Force, Palestinian groups

LBCI
Middle East News
11:32

NBC, citing a source linked to US intelligence: Netanyahu has an incentive to prolong the war to protect his political survival

LBCI
Middle East News
11:21

Telecommunication services cut in Gaza: Paltel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-22

Qatar's Diplomatic Endeavor to De-Escalate Gaza Tensions: A Timeline of Sheikh Mohammed's Persistent Efforts

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-13

Hochstein’s diplomatic solution in Lebanon-Israel relations

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-10

Lebanon 'gears up' for key decision on Army Commander's term; French delegation urges stability, Resolution 1701 implementation

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:01

Clear Message from Timing of Saudi Ambassador's Visit to Bkerke

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:44

Traffic Accident on Fahoud-Dbayeh Bridge Leaves Numerous Injuries

LBCI
Middle East News
10:46

Israeli Defense Minister warns the war in Gaza 'will take more than a few months'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:11

Persistent challenges in Lebanon and Syria: UNHCR addresses political and economic instabilities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:33

Israel's conditions and Sullivan's agenda: Northern front, Gaza aid, and post-war plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:02

Investment dilemma: Can Lebanon reverse the declining trend?

LBCI
Middle East News
11:32

NBC, citing a source linked to US intelligence: Netanyahu has an incentive to prolong the war to protect his political survival

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:57

Beyond the Beirut blast: Triumph overcomes tragedy in Liliane Sheito's case

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:26

Insights from Parliament: MPs express concerns on army leadership and security

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More