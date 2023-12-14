Netanyahu tells Sullivan that Israel will continue the war against Hamas ‘until clear victory’

2023-12-14 | 13:02
A statement from the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he informed White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, who is visiting Israel on Thursday, that Israel will continue its war against the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) "until clear victory."

Netanyahu said that he discussed with Sullivan regional threats, including Iranian proxies such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthi group in Yemen, securing the return of hostages held by Hamas, and continuing humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza.

The statement said, "I have told our American friends that our heroic fighters did not fall in vain. From the deep pain caused by their fall, we are more determined than ever to continue the fight until Hamas is eliminated - until clear victory."

Reuters
 

