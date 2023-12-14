Erdogan tells Biden US has responsibility to secure Gaza ceasefire

The office of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Thursday that Erdogan informed US President Joe Biden during a phone call that the United States has a historical responsibility to ensure an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza conflict as quickly as possible.



The office quoted Erdogan as saying that a ceasefire could be achieved swiftly if the United States withdrew its unconditional support for Israel and that Israeli attacks might have negative consequences for the world.



Reuters