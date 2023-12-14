Erdogan tells Biden US has responsibility to secure Gaza ceasefire

2023-12-14 | 13:36
Erdogan tells Biden US has responsibility to secure Gaza ceasefire
Erdogan tells Biden US has responsibility to secure Gaza ceasefire

The office of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Thursday that Erdogan informed US President Joe Biden during a phone call that the United States has a historical responsibility to ensure an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza conflict as quickly as possible.

The office quoted Erdogan as saying that a ceasefire could be achieved swiftly if the United States withdrew its unconditional support for Israel and that Israeli attacks might have negative consequences for the world.

Reuters
 

