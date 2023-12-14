Israel: One in five rockets fired by Hezbollah falls inside Lebanon

The Israeli army said on Thursday that the Iran-backed Hezbollah group launched hundreds of rockets and projectiles at Israel, with approximately one in every five rockets falling inside Lebanon.



The army added, "Overall, about one in every five rockets launched by Hezbollah since October 7 at Israel has fallen within Lebanese territory. Hezbollah's rocket attacks pose a threat to both Israeli and Lebanese civilians."



Hezbollah has been carrying out near-daily rocket attacks on Israel since the outbreak of the conflict between Hamas and Israel on October 7. Meanwhile, Israel has conducted airstrikes and artillery shelling in southern Lebanon.



Reuters