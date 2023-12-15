Israeli Army Recovers Body of French-Israeli Hostage in Gaza Operation

The Israeli army announced on Friday that it had recovered the body of French-Israeli hostage Elia Toldano in the Gaza Strip and transferred it to Israel, after being held in an attack by the Hamas movement on October 7th.



Toldano was kidnapped on the morning of October 7th from the "Tribe of Nova" music festival site with his girlfriend Mia Shem, the French-Israeli, who was released as part of the truce agreement at the end of November.

The Israeli army said in a statement, "During an operation in Gaza, the special forces of the army recovered the body of Elia Toldano (28 years old) and returned it to Israel," specifying that forensic doctors identified his identity."

