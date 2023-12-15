At least 11 police officers killed in attack in southeastern Iran

Middle East News
2023-12-15 | 03:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
At least 11 police officers killed in attack in southeastern Iran
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
At least 11 police officers killed in attack in southeastern Iran

At least 11 police officers were killed in an attack on a police station in the Sistan and Baluchestan Province in southeast Iran, according to a local official and state television. 

The deputy governor, Ali Reza Marhemati, stated, "During the terrorist attack on the police headquarters in the city of Rask, 11 police officers were killed, and others were injured." A jihadist group claimed responsibility for the attack. 

The assault occurred in the Sistan and Baluchestan Province, near the borders with Pakistan and Afghanistan, in the mid-night on Thursday.  

This attack is considered one of the deadliest in a region marked by frequent clashes between security forces and drug traffickers, rebels from the Baloch minority, and Sunni extremist groups. 

The Balochi militant organization, " Jaish ul-Adl," formed in 2012 by former members of a Sunni extremist group, claimed responsibility for the attack. The television reported that "several terrorists were killed" in clashes between the attackers and the police. 

Previously, the same organization claimed the abduction of 12 Iranian police officers and soldiers in the same province in October 2018. In July, two police officers were killed in an attack claimed by the group, targeting a police station in Zahedan, one of the major cities in the province. 

AFP   
 

Middle East News

Iran

Police

Officers

Attack

Sistan

Baluchestan

Province

LBCI Next
Sullivan: 'Precision' targeting of Hamas leaders marks new phase in Gaza war
Israeli Army Recovers Body of French-Israeli Hostage in Gaza Operation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-10

Israel says it helped thwart Iranian-backed attack in Cyprus

LBCI
World News
2023-12-05

Iran denies involvement in any attacks on US forces

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-12-04

Iranian Foreign Ministry says US allegations over their role in attacks on Israeli ships are incorrect, worthless

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-02

Iran Guards say Israeli attack kills two members in Syria

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:10

Liberia-flagged container ship attacked in Red Sea, suffers damage

LBCI
World News
05:09

Dutch court rejects demands to prohibit export of F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
04:47

US National Security Advisor: It is 'inappropriate' for Israel to occupy Gaza in the long term

LBCI
Middle East News
04:39

Sullivan: 'Precision' targeting of Hamas leaders marks new phase in Gaza war

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:57

Beyond the Beirut blast: Triumph overcomes tragedy in Liliane Sheito's case

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:33

Israel's conditions and Sullivan's agenda: Northern front, Gaza aid, and post-war plan

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-07

French envoy Le Drian's surprise visit to Lebanon amidst Al-Aqsa Flood developments

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-10

Israeli Channel 12: Air Force transported hundreds of regular and reserve soldiers from all over Europe to Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:23

Israel drops 'warning' leaflets over Lebanon's southern areas; here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:31

Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline drop

LBCI
Middle East News
11:32

NBC, citing a source linked to US intelligence: Netanyahu has an incentive to prolong the war to protect his political survival

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:02

Investment dilemma: Can Lebanon reverse the declining trend?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:33

Israel's conditions and Sullivan's agenda: Northern front, Gaza aid, and post-war plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:11

Persistent challenges in Lebanon and Syria: UNHCR addresses political and economic instabilities

LBCI
Middle East News
13:48

Israel: One in five rockets fired by Hezbollah falls inside Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:35

Berri adjourns legislative session to Friday at 3 PM

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More