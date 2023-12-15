Sullivan: 'Precision' targeting of Hamas leaders marks new phase in Gaza war

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said during a visit to Israel today, Friday, that the war in Gaza will enter a new phase focusing on the precise targeting of Hamas leadership and intelligence-driven operations.



Sullivan did not provide details regarding the timing of the shift in the pace of the war.



During a press conference, he stated, "Naturally, the circumstances and timing of this were part of the discussions held with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the War Cabinet, Israeli military leaders, and the Minister of Defense."



Reuters