Liberia-flagged container ship attacked in Red Sea, suffers damage

A Liberia-flagged container ship sustained damage from an "aerial attack" as it was sailing through the Bab al-Mandab strait, causing a fire on deck and a container to fall overboard, the British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Friday.



Ambrey reported the vessel was owned by Hapag-Lloyd AG and had been sailing south through the Bab al-Mandab strait in the southern Red Sea when it was attacked by a projectile 50 nautical miles north of the Yemeni Red Sea port of Mokha.



There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the incident.





Reuters