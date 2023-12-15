Liberia-flagged container ship attacked in Red Sea, suffers damage

Middle East News
2023-12-15 | 05:10
High views
Liberia-flagged container ship attacked in Red Sea, suffers damage
Liberia-flagged container ship attacked in Red Sea, suffers damage

A Liberia-flagged container ship sustained damage from an "aerial attack" as it was sailing through the Bab al-Mandab strait, causing a fire on deck and a container to fall overboard, the British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Friday.

Ambrey reported the vessel was owned by Hapag-Lloyd AG and had been sailing south through the Bab al-Mandab strait in the southern Red Sea when it was attacked by a projectile 50 nautical miles north of the Yemeni Red Sea port of Mokha.

There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the incident.


Reuters

Dutch court rejects demands to prohibit export of F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel
LBCI Previous

