Al Jazeera's Wael al-Dahdouh wounded in Khan Yunis

Middle East News
2023-12-15 | 08:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Al Jazeera&#39;s Wael al-Dahdouh wounded in Khan Yunis
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Al Jazeera's Wael al-Dahdouh wounded in Khan Yunis

Al Jazeera's correspondent Wael al-Dahdouh was wounded on Friday while covering the Israeli attack that targeted the school in Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza.

Middle East News

Al Jazeera

Wael al-Dahdouh

Wounded

Khan Younis

Gaza

LBCI Next
Washington Urges Israel to Scale Down Operations in Gaza
Israeli Knesset passes new wartime budget
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:10

The US welcomes Israel's decision to open Kerem Shalom crossing for humanitarian aid

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:24

Lebanese Parliament extends the Army Commander and Security Services' term for one year

LBCI
Middle East News
09:16

White House in 'intensive' talks with Israel on next phase of Gaza war, aide says

LBCI
World News
09:14

Western countries call for an end to settler violence in occupied West Bank

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:10

The US welcomes Israel's decision to open Kerem Shalom crossing for humanitarian aid

LBCI
Middle East News
09:16

White House in 'intensive' talks with Israel on next phase of Gaza war, aide says

LBCI
World News
09:14

Western countries call for an end to settler violence in occupied West Bank

LBCI
Middle East News
08:55

Abbas: The US should intervene to stop Israeli attacks on Palestinians

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:40

Indonesia state power firm PLN signs 14 clean energy deals during COP28

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:24

Lebanese Parliament extends the Army Commander and Security Services' term for one year

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-12

Netanyahu's post-war vision: Gaza under Israeli military control with Palestinian Authority leadership

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-30

Escalation in southern Lebanon: Artillery shell fired by Israeli army near Aita al-Shaab

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:23

Israel drops 'warning' leaflets over Lebanon's southern areas; here are the details

LBCI
Middle East News
08:06

Al Jazeera's Wael al-Dahdouh wounded in Khan Yunis

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:31

Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline drop

LBCI
Middle East News
11:32

NBC, citing a source linked to US intelligence: Netanyahu has an incentive to prolong the war to protect his political survival

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:59

Hezbollah: Our fighters targeted Jardah site with Burkan missiles and the Intelligence Battalion in the Metat Barracks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:33

Israel's conditions and Sullivan's agenda: Northern front, Gaza aid, and post-war plan

LBCI
Middle East News
13:48

Israel: One in five rockets fired by Hezbollah falls inside Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:35

Berri adjourns legislative session to Friday at 3 PM

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More