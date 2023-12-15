News
Special Labor Inspector
Yemeni Armed Forces: We targeted two container ships heading to the Israeli entity with two naval missiles
Middle East News
2023-12-15 | 08:45
Yemeni Armed Forces: We targeted two container ships heading to the Israeli entity with two naval missiles
The Yemeni Armed Forces have declared the execution of a military operation against two container ships, MSC Alanya and MSC Pallatium, destined for the Israeli entity.
They stated that 'the vessels were successfully targeted with two appropriate naval missiles.'
In a statement, Houthis explained that the targeting of the two ships occurred after their crews refused to respond to calls from the Yemeni Navy and ignored warning flares.
The Yemeni Armed Forces reassured all ships heading to ports worldwide, except Israeli ports, that they would not be harmed. They emphasized the need to keep communication devices open, stressing their commitment to targeting any ship that violates the guidelines outlined in their previous statements.
Houthis affirmed their 'ongoing efforts to prevent all ships heading to Israeli ports from navigating in the Arabian and Red Seas until the necessary food and medicine are delivered to the resilient people in the Gaza Strip.'
Middle East News
