Abbas: The US should intervene to stop Israeli attacks on Palestinians

2023-12-15 | 08:55
Abbas: The US should intervene to stop Israeli attacks on Palestinians
Abbas: The US should intervene to stop Israeli attacks on Palestinians

The Palestinian official news agency (WAFA) reported that President Mahmoud Abbas told US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Friday that the Israeli attack on the Palestinian people, especially in the Gaza Strip, must stop. 

The agency stated that Abbas emphasized to Sullivan during their meeting in Ramallah the "necessity of the intervention of the US administration... to compel Israel to stop its aggression against our people in the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem. This aggression involves invasions of cities and Palestinian camps, killing civilians, destroying infrastructure, and stopping attacks on Islamic and Christian sanctities, and crimes of ethnic cleansing." 

Reuters 
 

