Several rockets intercepted in Jerusalem's sky: AFP

Middle East News
2023-12-15 | 10:21
Several rockets intercepted in Jerusalem's sky: AFP

Israeli air defense systems intercepted several rockets in the sky over Jerusalem shortly after the sound of alarm sirens on Friday, according to AFP correspondents. 

The Israeli military announced that alarm sirens sounded in Jerusalem for the first time since October 30. AFP journalists witnessed at least two rockets being intercepted by the air defense system. 

AFP   
 

Middle East News

Israel

Air

Defense

Rockets

Jerusalem

Sirens

Iron Dome

