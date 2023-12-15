Israel allows "temporary" entry of aid into Gaza through Kerem Shalom crossing

Middle East News
2023-12-15 | 11:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel allows &quot;temporary&quot; entry of aid into Gaza through Kerem Shalom crossing
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Israel allows "temporary" entry of aid into Gaza through Kerem Shalom crossing

Israel announced on Friday that it has allowed "temporary" permission for humanitarian aid entry into Gaza through the Kerem Shalom border crossing between its territory and the Strip, citing severe congestion at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza. 

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated, "The Cabinet approved today a temporary measure to unload trucks on the Gaza side of the Kerem Shalom crossing, instead of returning them to Rafah." 

The decision emphasized that "only humanitarian aid coming from Egypt will be transported to Gaza in this manner."

Earlier this week, Israel announced that humanitarian aid destined for Gaza would be inspected at an additional crossing before being transported to the Strip through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, with the aim of "increasing the quantity of humanitarian aid entering Gaza."

The announcement coincided with the conclusion of a two-day visit to Israel by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Friday.

Sullivan described the opening of the crossing as a "significant step," confirming that it was a "critical topic for discussion during my visit to Israel over the past two days."

He added that the United States hopes that "this new opening will alleviate congestion and help facilitate the delivery of life-saving aid."

 
AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Entry

Aid

Gaza

Kerem Shalom

Crossing

LBCI Next
Washington Urges Israel to Scale Down Operations in Gaza
Israeli Knesset passes new wartime budget
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:10

The US welcomes Israel's decision to open Kerem Shalom crossing for humanitarian aid

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-20

UN Secretary-General arrives at Rafah Crossing from Egyptian side ahead of aid entry to Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
09:16

White House in 'intensive' talks with Israel on next phase of Gaza war, aide says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-14

Israel's conditions and Sullivan's agenda: Northern front, Gaza aid, and post-war plan

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:14

Israeli army spokesman: We will resort to the military option if diplomacy fails to remove Hezbollah from the border

LBCI
Middle East News
12:04

Maersk to pause all container ship traffic through the Red Sea

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:49

Israeli War Cabinet unites: Prolonged Gaza war amid US-Israel disagreements

LBCI
Middle East News
10:21

Several rockets intercepted in Jerusalem's sky: AFP

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-10-07

Putin grants the green light for Uzbekistan to deliver Russian gas through Kazakhstan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-14

Beyond the Beirut blast: Triumph overcomes tragedy in Liliane Sheito's case

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-11-14

We do not support reaching ceasefire in Gaza because it would benefit Hamas, but we do support humanitarian truces: The White House

LBCI
World News
09:14

Western countries call for an end to settler violence in occupied West Bank

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:23

Israel drops 'warning' leaflets over Lebanon's southern areas; here are the details

LBCI
Middle East News
08:06

Al Jazeera's Wael al-Dahdouh wounded in Khan Yunis

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:59

Hezbollah: Our fighters targeted Jardah site with Burkan missiles and the Intelligence Battalion in the Metat Barracks

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:31

Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline drop

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:24

Lebanese Parliament extends the Army Commander and Security Services' term for one year

LBCI
Middle East News
12:14

Israeli army spokesman: We will resort to the military option if diplomacy fails to remove Hezbollah from the border

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:19

Cabinet session postponed due to insufficient attendance of ministers for quorum achievement

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:19

Lebanese Political Drama: Tensions Rise Between Government and Parliament Over Army Commander's Extension

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More