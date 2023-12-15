Israel allows "temporary" entry of aid into Gaza through Kerem Shalom crossing

Israel announced on Friday that it has allowed "temporary" permission for humanitarian aid entry into Gaza through the Kerem Shalom border crossing between its territory and the Strip, citing severe congestion at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza.



The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated, "The Cabinet approved today a temporary measure to unload trucks on the Gaza side of the Kerem Shalom crossing, instead of returning them to Rafah."



The decision emphasized that "only humanitarian aid coming from Egypt will be transported to Gaza in this manner."



Earlier this week, Israel announced that humanitarian aid destined for Gaza would be inspected at an additional crossing before being transported to the Strip through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, with the aim of "increasing the quantity of humanitarian aid entering Gaza."



The announcement coincided with the conclusion of a two-day visit to Israel by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Friday.



Sullivan described the opening of the crossing as a "significant step," confirming that it was a "critical topic for discussion during my visit to Israel over the past two days."



He added that the United States hopes that "this new opening will alleviate congestion and help facilitate the delivery of life-saving aid."





