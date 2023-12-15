Maersk to pause all container ship traffic through the Red Sea

Danish shipping company Maersk will pause all container shipments through the Red Sea until further notice, a spokesperson for the company told Reuters on Friday.



"Following the near-miss incident involving Maersk Gibraltar yesterday and yet another attack on a container vessel today, we have instructed all Maersk vessels in the area bound to pass through the Bab al-Mandab Strait to pause their journey until further notice," the company said in a statement.





Reuters