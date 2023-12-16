Qatar, Israel reportedly exploring captive exchange agreement revival in Gaza

According to the Wall Street Journal, Israeli and Qatari officials are scheduled to meet today, Saturday, in Norway to revive talks on releasing hostages held in Gaza in exchange for a ceasefire and the release of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.



The newspaper, citing informed sources, reported that Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani is expected to meet with David Barnea, the director of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency, in Oslo. The report also suggested that Barnea is likely to meet with Egyptian officials.



According to sources familiar with the talks, disagreements over potential terms within the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) are among the prominent obstacles hindering the resumption of negotiations on a new prisoner exchange agreement.



The report on the talks comes a day after the Israeli army said it accidentally killed three hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.



During a truce in late November, Hamas released over 100 women, children, and foreigners it held in Gaza in exchange for the release of 240 women and minors.



Reuters