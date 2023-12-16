Qatar, Israel reportedly exploring captive exchange agreement revival in Gaza

Middle East News
2023-12-16 | 07:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Qatar, Israel reportedly exploring captive exchange agreement revival in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Qatar, Israel reportedly exploring captive exchange agreement revival in Gaza

According to the Wall Street Journal, Israeli and Qatari officials are scheduled to meet today, Saturday, in Norway to revive talks on releasing hostages held in Gaza in exchange for a ceasefire and the release of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. 

The newspaper, citing informed sources, reported that Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani is expected to meet with David Barnea, the director of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency, in Oslo. The report also suggested that Barnea is likely to meet with Egyptian officials. 

According to sources familiar with the talks, disagreements over potential terms within the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) are among the prominent obstacles hindering the resumption of negotiations on a new prisoner exchange agreement. 

The report on the talks comes a day after the Israeli army said it accidentally killed three hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. 

During a truce in late November, Hamas released over 100 women, children, and foreigners it held in Gaza in exchange for the release of 240 women and minors. 

Reuters 
 

Middle East News

Israel

Qatar

Norway

Hostages

Gaza

Ceasefire

Prisoners

LBCI Next
Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf dies, Sheikh Meshal named as successor
Amiri Diwan announces death of Kuwaiti Emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-08

Qatar mediates release of hostages in exchange for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-13

UN demands ceasefire in Gaza as Israel and US show increasing divisions

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-12

Israeli army says bodies of two hostages recovered in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-04

Israel confirms the presence of 15 hostages' bodies in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:40

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf dies, Sheikh Meshal named as successor

LBCI
Middle East News
06:15

Amiri Diwan announces death of Kuwaiti Emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

LBCI
Middle East News
02:14

Gaza Health Ministry: 12 children 'confined' in incubators at Kamal Adwan Hospital without water, food

LBCI
Middle East News
02:00

Official media: Iran executed an 'agent for the Israeli Mossad'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
02:14

Gaza Health Ministry: 12 children 'confined' in incubators at Kamal Adwan Hospital without water, food

LBCI
World News
2023-07-26

Three people killed by forest fires in Greece amid continuing heatwaves

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-05

Decree Dilemma: The Prospects of Lebanon's 2024 Budget and Article 86 Challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:41

Sadek to LBCI: The Parliament proved that it is capable of preserving Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
12:14

Israeli army spokesman: We will resort to the military option if diplomacy fails to remove Hezbollah from the border

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:17

Hezbollah mourns new martyr from southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

LBCI Sources: Eight Israeli army raids hit forested areas in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:28

Irish Soldier, Sean Rooney's killing: Trial delayed amid medical excuse controversy

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:30

Lebanese army in the spotlight: Balancing act amidst political and security challenges

LBCI
Press Highlights
05:12

Al-Hajjar to succeed Oueidat

LBCI
Press Highlights
05:16

Bkerki sources describe the extension of the Army Commander's term as a 'significant step'

LBCI
Middle East News
02:14

Gaza Health Ministry: 12 children 'confined' in incubators at Kamal Adwan Hospital without water, food

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More