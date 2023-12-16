Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf dies, Sheikh Meshal named as successor

Middle East News
2023-12-16 | 08:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kuwait&#39;s Emir Sheikh Nawaf dies, Sheikh Meshal named as successor
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf dies, Sheikh Meshal named as successor

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah died on Saturday, aged 86, according to the royal court, just over three years after assuming power in the U.S.-allied Gulf oil producer.

The cause of his death was not immediately disclosed. The emir was admitted to hospital late last month due to what the state news agency described at the time as an emergency health problem but said that he was in a stable condition.

Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, 83, who has been Kuwait's de facto ruler since 2021, when the frail emir handed over most his duties, was named as Sheikh Nawaf's successor.

Kuwait announced 40 days of mourning and a three day closure of official departments. World leaders paid tribute to Sheikh Nawaf and offered their condolences to his successor, Sheikh Meshal, the Al Sabah family and the people of Kuwait.
 

Middle East News

Kuwait

Emir

LBCI Next
Official media: Iran executed an 'agent for the Israeli Mossad'
Israeli army spokesman: We will resort to the military option if diplomacy fails to remove Hezbollah from the border
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:15

Amiri Diwan announces death of Kuwaiti Emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-07

Emirati official: Putin exchanged views on regional, international developments during visit

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-06

Putin: Russian-Emirati relations have reached an unprecedented level

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-05

Qatar's Emir: We call on UN Security Council to compel Israel to return to the negotiation table

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:36

Qatar, Israel reportedly exploring captive exchange agreement revival in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
06:15

Amiri Diwan announces death of Kuwaiti Emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

LBCI
Middle East News
02:14

Gaza Health Ministry: 12 children 'confined' in incubators at Kamal Adwan Hospital without water, food

LBCI
Middle East News
02:00

Official media: Iran executed an 'agent for the Israeli Mossad'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
02:14

Gaza Health Ministry: 12 children 'confined' in incubators at Kamal Adwan Hospital without water, food

LBCI
World News
2023-07-26

Three people killed by forest fires in Greece amid continuing heatwaves

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-05

Decree Dilemma: The Prospects of Lebanon's 2024 Budget and Article 86 Challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:41

Sadek to LBCI: The Parliament proved that it is capable of preserving Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
12:14

Israeli army spokesman: We will resort to the military option if diplomacy fails to remove Hezbollah from the border

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:17

Hezbollah mourns new martyr from southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

LBCI Sources: Eight Israeli army raids hit forested areas in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:28

Irish Soldier, Sean Rooney's killing: Trial delayed amid medical excuse controversy

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:30

Lebanese army in the spotlight: Balancing act amidst political and security challenges

LBCI
Press Highlights
05:12

Al-Hajjar to succeed Oueidat

LBCI
Press Highlights
05:16

Bkerki sources describe the extension of the Army Commander's term as a 'significant step'

LBCI
Middle East News
02:14

Gaza Health Ministry: 12 children 'confined' in incubators at Kamal Adwan Hospital without water, food

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More