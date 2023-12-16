News
For Kuwait's new emir, Saudi ties are seen as key
Middle East News
2023-12-16 | 11:35
High views
Share
Share
0
min
For Kuwait's new emir, Saudi ties are seen as key
Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah was named as Kuwait's new emir on Saturday after the death of his brother Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah aged 86.
Sheikh Meshal, 83, spent much of his career helping build the Gulf state's security and defense apparatus before stepping into the public eye when he became crown prince three years ago.
He was thrust further into the spotlight when he was handed most of the frail Emir Sheikh Nawaf's duties in November, 2021.
Reuters
Middle East News
Kuwaiti
Kuwait
Saudi
Relations
Saudi Arabia
