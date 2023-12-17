News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel vows to continue ‘military pressure’ in Gaza despite calls for an agreement on hostages
Middle East News
2023-12-17 | 01:51
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel vows to continue ‘military pressure’ in Gaza despite calls for an agreement on hostages
Israel carried out new airstrikes on Gaza on Sunday after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to continue "military pressure" despite facing increasing pressure for negotiations to release hostages held by Hamas.
Families of the hostages, still held since the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) attacked southern Israel on October 7, took to the streets of Tel Aviv on Saturday, urging the Israeli government to devise an immediate plan for their release. This followed the Israeli military's announcement that three of them were killed "by mistake" during an operation within the territory.
During Saturday's demonstration, Noam Perry, daughter of hostage Haim Perry, stated, "All we receive is more bodies of hostages."
She added, "Our demand is not a battle; it's a demand raised by anyone who has lost their father. Take us into consideration and propose a negotiation plan now."
According to Israeli authorities, 129 people are still held in the strip.
On Friday, the Israeli military announced that its forces had "accidentally" killed three hostages in Gaza, believing them to pose a "threat." This sparked protests in Tel Aviv. In the initial investigation, the military confirmed that the three men, in their twenties, waved a white flag and spoke in Hebrew.
Nevertheless, Netanyahu reiterated on Saturday his commitment to military pressure on Hamas. During a press conference, he stated, "Despite all the deep sorrow (regarding the three hostages), I want to make something clear: military pressure is necessary to bring back the hostages and ensure victory over our enemies."
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Military
Pressure
Gaza
Hostages
Benjamin Netanyahu
Next
Israeli army says two more Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza
UK and Germany call for 'permanent ceasefire' in Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-12-12
Israeli army says bodies of two hostages recovered in Gaza
Middle East News
2023-12-12
Israeli army says bodies of two hostages recovered in Gaza
0
Middle East News
2023-12-12
Netanyahu's post-war vision: Gaza under Israeli military control with Palestinian Authority leadership
Middle East News
2023-12-12
Netanyahu's post-war vision: Gaza under Israeli military control with Palestinian Authority leadership
0
Middle East News
2023-12-11
More than 100 Israeli soldiers killed since the beginning of the military operation in Gaza
Middle East News
2023-12-11
More than 100 Israeli soldiers killed since the beginning of the military operation in Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-09
Israeli opposition grows: Ongoing Israeli military operations in Gaza amid US support
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-09
Israeli opposition grows: Ongoing Israeli military operations in Gaza amid US support
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
02:37
Israeli army says two more Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza
Middle East News
02:37
Israeli army says two more Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza
0
World News
01:05
UK and Germany call for 'permanent ceasefire' in Gaza
World News
01:05
UK and Germany call for 'permanent ceasefire' in Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
A look into dynamic legacy of Kuwait’s Sheikh Nawaf
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
A look into dynamic legacy of Kuwait’s Sheikh Nawaf
0
Middle East News
11:35
For Kuwait's new emir, Saudi ties are seen as key
Middle East News
11:35
For Kuwait's new emir, Saudi ties are seen as key
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-12-14
Israel to present three-stage plan on Gaza war to the US
Middle East News
2023-12-14
Israel to present three-stage plan on Gaza war to the US
0
Middle East News
2023-11-17
Gaza nearing starvation: WFP warns of dire conditions
Middle East News
2023-11-17
Gaza nearing starvation: WFP warns of dire conditions
0
Middle East News
2023-11-17
Hamas: We hold Biden directly responsible for ethnic cleansing carried out by the occupation forces within Al-Shifa Hospital
Middle East News
2023-11-17
Hamas: We hold Biden directly responsible for ethnic cleansing carried out by the occupation forces within Al-Shifa Hospital
0
Lebanon News
07:13
LBCI Sources: Eight Israeli army raids hit forested areas in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:13
LBCI Sources: Eight Israeli army raids hit forested areas in southern Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:13
LBCI Sources: Eight Israeli army raids hit forested areas in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:13
LBCI Sources: Eight Israeli army raids hit forested areas in southern Lebanon
2
Press Highlights
05:12
Al-Hajjar to succeed Oueidat
Press Highlights
05:12
Al-Hajjar to succeed Oueidat
3
Press Highlights
05:16
Bkerki sources describe the extension of the Army Commander's term as a 'significant step'
Press Highlights
05:16
Bkerki sources describe the extension of the Army Commander's term as a 'significant step'
4
Lebanon News
06:36
French Foreign Minister's visit delayed for technical reasons, LBCI source confirms
Lebanon News
06:36
French Foreign Minister's visit delayed for technical reasons, LBCI source confirms
5
Middle East News
06:15
Amiri Diwan announces death of Kuwaiti Emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah
Middle East News
06:15
Amiri Diwan announces death of Kuwaiti Emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah
6
Lebanon News
08:06
France’s Colonna to visit Lebanon on Monday
Lebanon News
08:06
France’s Colonna to visit Lebanon on Monday
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Echoes of desperation: Tel Aviv streets closed as hostages pay the price
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Echoes of desperation: Tel Aviv streets closed as hostages pay the price
8
Press Highlights
00:39
Marada movement leader Frangieh objects to Chief of Staff appointment
Press Highlights
00:39
Marada movement leader Frangieh objects to Chief of Staff appointment
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More