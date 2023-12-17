Israeli army says two more Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza

2023-12-17 | 02:37
Israeli army says two more Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza

The Israeli army announced on Sunday that two more Israeli soldiers were killed during the fighting in the Gaza Strip.

The army stated that a total of 121 soldiers have lost their lives since Israel launched its ground attack on Gaza on October 27.

Reuters
 

