Israeli FM: France could play 'significant role' to avoid war in Lebanon

Middle East News
2023-12-17 | 04:34
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Israeli FM: France could play 'significant role' to avoid war in Lebanon
Israeli FM: France could play 'significant role' to avoid war in Lebanon

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen stated on Sunday that France can play a "significant role" in preventing a war in Lebanon amid the daily mutual shelling across the border between Israel and Hezbollah since the outbreak of the conflict in Gaza.

Cohen added, "France can play a positive and crucial role in preventing a war in Lebanon," during a joint press conference in Tel Aviv with his counterpart Catherine Colonna, who is scheduled to visit Beirut on Monday.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Israel

Foreign Minister

Eli Cohen

France

War

Lebanon

Hezbollah

