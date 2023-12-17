French FM urges all parties to 'deescalate' on Israel-Lebanon border

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna on Sunday called on all parties to "reduce escalation" on the border between Israel and Lebanon, where the Israeli state and Hezbollah have exchanged daily shelling since the outbreak of the war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.



Colonna, during her visit to a military base near Tel Aviv, said, "The danger of escalation remains... and if things get out of control, I believe that will not be in anyone's interest, and I say that to Israel as well," adding, "This call for caution and de-escalation applies to everyone."



AFP