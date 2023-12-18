News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Christmas Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Jordanian army: Injuries among border guard forces in clashes on border with Syria
Middle East News
2023-12-18 | 02:28
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Jordanian army: Injuries among border guard forces in clashes on border with Syria
The General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces reported that armed clashes with drug traffickers have been taking place since the early hours of Monday on the border with Syria, resulting in injuries among the border guard forces.
It stated that armed groups are currently being expelled into Syrian territory. Significant quantities of drugs, automatic firearm, and missiles were intercepted during the clashes.
Reuters
Middle East News
Jordan
Clashes
Drug Traffickers
Syria
Injuries
Border
Guard
Forces
Next
Official TV: Services disrupted at many gas stations in Tehran
Aid enters Gaza through Kerem Shalom crossing for first time since the war’s outbreak
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-12-12
Jordan says one soldier, several drug dealers killed in Syria border clash
Middle East News
2023-12-12
Jordan says one soldier, several drug dealers killed in Syria border clash
0
Middle East News
2023-12-05
Jordanian army kills three drug smugglers attempting to infiltrate from Syria
Middle East News
2023-12-05
Jordanian army kills three drug smugglers attempting to infiltrate from Syria
0
Middle East News
2023-12-02
Iran Guards say Israeli attack kills two members in Syria
Middle East News
2023-12-02
Iran Guards say Israeli attack kills two members in Syria
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-28
Lebanese Army thwarts illegal infiltration of 600 Syrians across the border
Lebanon News
2023-11-28
Lebanese Army thwarts illegal infiltration of 600 Syrians across the border
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:01
Egyptian President El-Sisi wins 89.6% in presidential elections with 66.8% participation rate
Middle East News
08:01
Egyptian President El-Sisi wins 89.6% in presidential elections with 66.8% participation rate
0
Middle East News
07:09
Egypt announces presidential election results amid expectations of El-Sisi's third term victory
Middle East News
07:09
Egypt announces presidential election results amid expectations of El-Sisi's third term victory
0
Middle East News
06:05
Four Palestinians killed by Israeli army in West Bank camp
Middle East News
06:05
Four Palestinians killed by Israeli army in West Bank camp
0
Middle East News
05:13
Iranian, Israeli media: Cyber-attack disrupts fuel station services in Iran
Middle East News
05:13
Iranian, Israeli media: Cyber-attack disrupts fuel station services in Iran
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-11-15
Israeli army detaining 200 Palestinians in Al Shifa
Middle East News
2023-11-15
Israeli army detaining 200 Palestinians in Al Shifa
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-10
Hezbollah mourns seven 'martyrs on the path to Jerusalem'
Lebanon News
2023-11-10
Hezbollah mourns seven 'martyrs on the path to Jerusalem'
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-01
Gemayel: Nasrallah is responsible for what is happening in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-11-01
Gemayel: Nasrallah is responsible for what is happening in Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
01:03
French Foreign Minister's diplomatic moves: Halting clashes and easing escalation in Lebanon's south
Press Highlights
01:03
French Foreign Minister's diplomatic moves: Halting clashes and easing escalation in Lebanon's south
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:36
Urgent Search for Lina Laure Steiger: Missing Person in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:36
Urgent Search for Lina Laure Steiger: Missing Person in Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:15
Israel's New Strategy to Counter Hamas Tunnels: The Underwater Challenge in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
10:15
Israel's New Strategy to Counter Hamas Tunnels: The Underwater Challenge in Gaza
3
Press Highlights
01:03
French Foreign Minister's diplomatic moves: Halting clashes and easing escalation in Lebanon's south
Press Highlights
01:03
French Foreign Minister's diplomatic moves: Halting clashes and easing escalation in Lebanon's south
4
Lebanon News
03:52
Israeli artillery shelling hit outskirts of Jebbayn: NNA
Lebanon News
03:52
Israeli artillery shelling hit outskirts of Jebbayn: NNA
5
News Bulletin Reports
09:21
Stalemate in Gaza: Israeli Leadership Struggles to Define Strategy Amidst Failed Negotiations and Escalating Protests
News Bulletin Reports
09:21
Stalemate in Gaza: Israeli Leadership Struggles to Define Strategy Amidst Failed Negotiations and Escalating Protests
6
Press Highlights
00:30
Quorum, consensus, and consultations: Bkerke's strategy for Lebanon's presidential challenge
Press Highlights
00:30
Quorum, consensus, and consultations: Bkerke's strategy for Lebanon's presidential challenge
7
Lebanon News
06:34
Israeli drone targets house near martyr's funeral in Aita al-Shaab
Lebanon News
06:34
Israeli drone targets house near martyr's funeral in Aita al-Shaab
8
Press Highlights
03:21
Will appointments pass in the Military Council?
Press Highlights
03:21
Will appointments pass in the Military Council?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More