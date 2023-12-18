Jordanian army: Injuries among border guard forces in clashes on border with Syria

2023-12-18 | 02:28
Jordanian army: Injuries among border guard forces in clashes on border with Syria

The General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces reported that armed clashes with drug traffickers have been taking place since the early hours of Monday on the border with Syria, resulting in injuries among the border guard forces. 

It stated that armed groups are currently being expelled into Syrian territory. Significant quantities of drugs, automatic firearm, and missiles were intercepted during the clashes. 

Reuters 
 

