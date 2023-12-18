News
Middle East News
2023-12-18 | 02:39
Official TV: Services disrupted at many gas stations in Tehran
Iranian state television reported that services at many fuel stations in the capital Tehran were disrupted on Monday, without the cause being clear yet.
In late 2021, a major cyberattack caused the suspension of subsidized gasoline sales in Iran, leading to long queues at stations across the country.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iran
Fuel
Stations
Tehran
