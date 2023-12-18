Hamas-affiliated Health Ministry announces 110 deaths in airstrikes in northern Gaza Strip

Middle East News
2023-12-18 | 03:38
High views
0min
Hamas-affiliated Health Ministry announces 110 deaths in airstrikes in northern Gaza Strip

Hamas-affiliated Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip announced on Monday the death of 110 people in Israeli airstrikes in the northern Gaza Strip since Sunday. 

The Health Ministry stated in a press release, "50 martyrs so far in the massacre committed by the occupation with shelling of houses (...) in Jabalia," explaining, "the number of martyrs due to the occupation's shelling of houses in Jabalia yesterday [Sunday] has risen to 110." 

AFP   
 

Middle East News

Hamas

Health Ministry

Gaza Strip

Israel

Airstrikes

Israel faces international condemnation amid Gaza conflict
Official TV: Services disrupted at many gas stations in Tehran
