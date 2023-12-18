Hamas-affiliated Health Ministry announces 110 deaths in airstrikes in northern Gaza Strip

Hamas-affiliated Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip announced on Monday the death of 110 people in Israeli airstrikes in the northern Gaza Strip since Sunday.



The Health Ministry stated in a press release, "50 martyrs so far in the massacre committed by the occupation with shelling of houses (...) in Jabalia," explaining, "the number of martyrs due to the occupation's shelling of houses in Jabalia yesterday [Sunday] has risen to 110."



AFP