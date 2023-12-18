Israel faces international condemnation amid Gaza conflict

Middle East News
2023-12-18 | 04:12
High views
Israel faces international condemnation amid Gaza conflict
Israel faces international condemnation amid Gaza conflict

On Monday, Israel is facing increasing condemnation from the international community due to the extremely high human toll on civilian casualties and the destruction of hospitals in the Gaza Strip as it continues to intensify its war against Hamas in the besieged territory. 

The United Nations Security Council is holding a meeting on Monday to vote on a new resolution calling for an "urgent and permanent cessation of hostilities" in the Gaza Strip. 

The deadly war erupted on October 7th with an unprecedented attack launched by Hamas on Israel from the Gaza Strip, resulting in approximately 1,140 deaths, the majority of whom were civilians according to Israeli authorities. 

In response to the attack, Israel pledged to "eliminate" Hamas and launched a widespread offensive that caused massive destruction in the Gaza Strip. The airstrikes resulted in at least 18,800 deaths, with about 70 percent of them being women and children, according to the Hamas government. 

On Monday morning, the Health Ministry affiliated with Hamas in the Gaza Strip announced the death of 110 people in Israeli airstrikes in the northern Gaza Strip since Sunday. 

The Health Ministry stated in a press release, "50 martyrs so far in the massacre committed by the occupation by bombing houses (...) in Jabalia," explaining, "the number of martyrs due to the occupation's bombing of houses in Jabalia yesterday has risen to 110." 

After more than two months of airstrikes and intense fighting, the majority of the Gaza Strip's population has been displaced, suffering from severe shortages of food, water, medicine, and fuel. 

Less than a third of the Gaza Strip's hospitals remain partially operational, according to the United Nations, while the World Health Organization condemned the impact of Israeli operations on two hospitals in northern Gaza. 

The Director-General of the organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, stated that the organization is "shocked by the subsequent destruction" at Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, where the Israeli forces conducted an operation targeting Hamas that lasted several days.  

AFP   
 
 

Middle East News

Gaza

War

Israel

Condemnation

Casualties

Hospitals

Hamas

