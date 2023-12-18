Four Palestinians killed by Israeli army in West Bank camp

Four Palestinians were killed on Monday by Israeli forces' gunfire during their incursion into the Al-Faraa camp in the northern occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.



The ministry stated, "The death toll in the Al-Faraa camp martyrs has risen to four," including two brothers.



The ministry mentioned that "the young Rashed Habeib Al-Aydi (17 years old) was shot in the chest, while the brothers Hikmat and Mohammed Sameer Malham (24 years old and 17 years old) were shot in the head, as well as Yazan Al-Khatib (20 years old)."



The Israeli army did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment.



Wafa, the official news agency, reported, "Occupation forces invaded the camp (...) in the morning, then deployed large military reinforcements to it, from the Hamra checkpoint in several batches, leading to the outbreak of clashes."



Tensions and military operations have escalated in the occupied West Bank since the outbreak of the war between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in Gaza on October 7.



Since then, more than 300 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army gunfire or settlers in the West Bank, which has been occupied by the Israeli state since 1967, according to the Ministry of Health.



In a separate incident on Monday, Israeli emergency services announced the injury of a 27-year-old woman in a "shooting at a car" near a settlement near Ramallah.



According to the paramedic, she was in a car with a man and a one-month-old child and was transported to the hospital "in moderate condition."



The war in Gaza erupted following an unprecedented attack by Hamas from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel on October 7, resulting in the deaths of about 1140 people, mostly civilians, on the first day, according to Israeli authorities.



In response, Israel carried out intensive bombing operations in the Strip and launched a ground attack, resulting in the death of at least 18,800 people, mostly women and children, according to the Ministry of Health affiliated with Hamas.



AFP