Egypt announces presidential election results amid expectations of El-Sisi's third term victory

Middle East News
2023-12-18 | 07:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Egypt announces presidential election results amid expectations of El-Sisi&#39;s third term victory
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Egypt announces presidential election results amid expectations of El-Sisi's third term victory

Egypt's National Election Authority will announce the results of the presidential elections held last week on Monday amid expectations of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi winning a third term that will keep him in office until 2030. 

The elections took place at a time when Egypt is facing an economic crisis and trying to manage the risks of the conflict in Gaza spreading to the Sinai Peninsula. 

Some voters said that the outbreak of the conflict in Gaza encouraged them to vote for El-Sisi, who has long presented himself as a stronghold for stability in a turbulent region. 

The elections were held within Egypt over three days from December 10 to 12, with the state and tightly controlled local media seeking to boost voter turnout beyond the 41 percent recorded in the previous presidential elections in 2018. 

El-Sisi faced three other candidates, none of whom were prominent figures. 

Reuters 
 

Middle East News

Egypt

National Election Authority

Presidential

Elections

Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

LBCI Next
Egyptian President El-Sisi wins 89.6% in presidential elections with 66.8% participation rate
Four Palestinians killed by Israeli army in West Bank camp
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:01

Egyptian President El-Sisi wins 89.6% in presidential elections with 66.8% participation rate

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-10

Polls open in Egypt's Presidential elections

LBCI
World News
2023-12-11

Russian presidential elections to take place in the occupied Ukrainian territories

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-09

Egypt's elections and el-Sisi's grip on power: Economic crisis temporarily overshadowed by Gaza war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:47

Diplomatic efforts: Implementing UN Resolution 1701 in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:39

War and diplomacy: Israeli-US talks on Gaza, Lebanon, and Red Sea security

LBCI
World News
09:57

Borrell: Severe Lack of Distinction Ability in the Israeli Army

LBCI
Middle East News
09:44

The death toll from Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip reaches 19,453: Gaza Health Ministry

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:03

French Foreign Minister's diplomatic moves: Halting clashes and easing escalation in Lebanon's south

LBCI
World News
05:42

US officials: Ship attacked in the Red Sea from Houthi-controlled area

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-14

Beyond the Beirut blast: Triumph overcomes tragedy in Liliane Sheito's case

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-18

Al-Maamadani Hospital: A Legacy of Resilience and Tragedy in Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

Israeli drone targets house near martyr's funeral in Aita al-Shaab

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:03

French Foreign Minister's diplomatic moves: Halting clashes and easing escalation in Lebanon's south

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

Israeli artillery shelling hit outskirts of Jebbayn: NNA

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:30

Quorum, consensus, and consultations: Bkerke's strategy for Lebanon's presidential challenge

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:21

Will appointments pass in the Military Council?

LBCI
Middle East News
03:38

Hamas-affiliated Health Ministry announces 110 deaths in airstrikes in northern Gaza Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
08:01

Egyptian President El-Sisi wins 89.6% in presidential elections with 66.8% participation rate

LBCI
Middle East News
09:44

The death toll from Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip reaches 19,453: Gaza Health Ministry

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More