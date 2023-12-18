News
Egypt announces presidential election results amid expectations of El-Sisi's third term victory
Middle East News
2023-12-18 | 07:09
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Egypt announces presidential election results amid expectations of El-Sisi's third term victory
Egypt's National Election Authority will announce the results of the presidential elections held last week on Monday amid expectations of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi winning a third term that will keep him in office until 2030.
The elections took place at a time when Egypt is facing an economic crisis and trying to manage the risks of the conflict in Gaza spreading to the Sinai Peninsula.
Some voters said that the outbreak of the conflict in Gaza encouraged them to vote for El-Sisi, who has long presented himself as a stronghold for stability in a turbulent region.
The elections were held within Egypt over three days from December 10 to 12, with the state and tightly controlled local media seeking to boost voter turnout beyond the 41 percent recorded in the previous presidential elections in 2018.
El-Sisi faced three other candidates, none of whom were prominent figures.
Reuters
