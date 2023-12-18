Egyptian President El-Sisi wins 89.6% in presidential elections with 66.8% participation rate

2023-12-18
Egyptian President El-Sisi wins 89.6% in presidential elections with 66.8% participation rate
Egyptian President El-Sisi wins 89.6% in presidential elections with 66.8% participation rate

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi won 89.6% of the votes on Monday in the recent presidential elections with a notable 66.8% participation rate, according to official results.

