Houthis adopt attack on Norwegian vessel in Red Sea

Houthis affirmed on Monday that they targeted two ships in the Red Sea, claiming affiliation with the "Zionist entity." One of the vessels identified is the "Swan Atlantic," owned by a Norwegian company.



According to a statement from the "Yemeni Armed Forces" affiliated with the Houthi movement, they conducted a "qualitative operation" against the two ships with purported links to the Zionist entity.



The first vessel, Swan Atlantic, was reportedly carrying oil, while the second, MSC Clara, was a container ship. The attack allegedly involved the use of two maritime drones.





AFP