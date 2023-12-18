The death toll from Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip reaches 19,453: Gaza Health Ministry

2023-12-18 | 09:44
The death toll from Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip reaches 19,453: Gaza Health Ministry
The death toll from Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip reaches 19,453: Gaza Health Ministry

The Health Ministry affiliated with the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip announced on Monday that the death toll from Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip has risen to 19,453 since the beginning of the war on October 7.

In a statement, the ministry added that the number of injuries has increased to 52,286. 
 
 
