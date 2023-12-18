News
The death toll from Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip reaches 19,453: Gaza Health Ministry
Middle East News
2023-12-18 | 09:44
The Health Ministry affiliated with the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip announced on Monday that the death toll from Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip has risen to 19,453 since the beginning of the war on October 7.
In a statement, the ministry added that the number of injuries has increased to 52,286.
AFP
