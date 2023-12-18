News
US Secretary of Defense: Washington "will continue to supply" Israel with weapons and ammunition
Middle East News
2023-12-18 | 12:39
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US Secretary of Defense: Washington "will continue to supply" Israel with weapons and ammunition
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin affirmed on Monday that his country "will continue to supply" Israel with the weapons and ammunition it needs in its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
Austin stated in Tel Aviv, "We will continue to supply Israel with the equipment it needs for defense including vital ammunition, tactical vehicles, and air defense systems."
AFP
Middle East News
US
Secretary
Defense
Washington
Israel
Weapons
Ammunition
