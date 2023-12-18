US Secretary of Defense: Washington "will continue to supply" Israel with weapons and ammunition

Middle East News
2023-12-18 | 12:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US Secretary of Defense: Washington &quot;will continue to supply&quot; Israel with weapons and ammunition
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US Secretary of Defense: Washington "will continue to supply" Israel with weapons and ammunition

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin affirmed on Monday that his country "will continue to supply" Israel with the weapons and ammunition it needs in its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Austin stated in Tel Aviv, "We will continue to supply Israel with the equipment it needs for defense including vital ammunition, tactical vehicles, and air defense systems."

AFP

Middle East News

US

Secretary

Defense

Washington

Israel

Weapons

Ammunition

LBCI Next
Jordanian army: Injuries among border guard forces in clashes on border with Syria
Aid enters Gaza through Kerem Shalom crossing for first time since the war’s outbreak
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-11-20

US Defense Secretary assures Zelensky that Washington's support will continue for a 'long time'

LBCI
World News
2023-10-31

US Secretary of Defense: Stopping Washington's support for Ukraine will be in Putin's interest

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-13

US Defense Secretary arrives in Israel on solidarity visit: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-12

US has not placed any conditions for its military aid use by Israel: US Secretary of Defense

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:37

Hamas posts video of three elderly Israeli hostages

LBCI
World News
14:05

US source: US intelligence director meets Israel and Qatar officials today

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:31

US Secretary of Defense calls on Hezbollah to avoid expanding the conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:47

Diplomatic efforts: Implementing UN Resolution 1701 in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-17

French FM urges all parties to 'deescalate' on Israel-Lebanon border

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-24

Kabalan to al-Rahi: Some Christians do not want a Christian president

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-11

Israeli PM Netanyahu: Gaza's security solely Israel's responsibility after war

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-06

Japanese PM calls on Netanyahu to minimize civilian losses in the conflict with Hamas

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

Israeli drone targets house near martyr's funeral in Aita al-Shaab

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:03

French Foreign Minister's diplomatic moves: Halting clashes and easing escalation in Lebanon's south

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

Israeli artillery shelling hit outskirts of Jebbayn: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:31

US Secretary of Defense calls on Hezbollah to avoid expanding the conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
09:44

The death toll from Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip reaches 19,453: Gaza Health Ministry

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:30

Quorum, consensus, and consultations: Bkerke's strategy for Lebanon's presidential challenge

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:21

Will appointments pass in the Military Council?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:47

Diplomatic efforts: Implementing UN Resolution 1701 in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More