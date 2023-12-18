Hamas posts video of three elderly Israeli hostages

Middle East News
2023-12-18 | 14:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas posts video of three elderly Israeli hostages
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hamas posts video of three elderly Israeli hostages

Hamas released a short video on Monday showing three elderly Israeli hostages whom the Islamist group seized during its October 7 rampage Israel denounced it as a "criminal, terrorist video."

The three men - identified by Israel as 79-year-old Chaim Peri, 80-year-old Yoram Metzger and 84-year-old Amiram Cooper - were taken hostage over 10 weeks ago with about 240 others by Hamas infiltrators who carried out a killing spree in Israeli communities.

The three men, all with beards, are seen sitting next to each other in the video, which Hamas posted to Telegram.

Military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari called it "a criminal, terrorist video" that shows "Hamas' cruelty against very elderly civilians, innocents who need medical care."



Reuters

Middle East News

Hamas

Video

Elderly

Israeli

Hostages

LBCI Next
Official TV: Services disrupted at many gas stations in Tehran
Jordanian army: Injuries among border guard forces in clashes on border with Syria
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-30

Hamas will release ten Israeli hostages on Thursday, including two with Russian citizenship

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-28

Israeli army: Hamas released ten Israelis and two foreign hostages

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-28

Axios citing an Israeli official: Israel is ready to extend the truce for nine days if Hamas releases ten hostages every day

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-24

Four children and six elderly women are on the official list of released Israeli hostages

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:05

US source: US intelligence director meets Israel and Qatar officials today

LBCI
Middle East News
12:39

US Secretary of Defense: Washington "will continue to supply" Israel with weapons and ammunition

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:31

US Secretary of Defense calls on Hezbollah to avoid expanding the conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:47

Diplomatic efforts: Implementing UN Resolution 1701 in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-17

French FM urges all parties to 'deescalate' on Israel-Lebanon border

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-24

Kabalan to al-Rahi: Some Christians do not want a Christian president

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-11

Israeli PM Netanyahu: Gaza's security solely Israel's responsibility after war

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-06

Japanese PM calls on Netanyahu to minimize civilian losses in the conflict with Hamas

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

Israeli drone targets house near martyr's funeral in Aita al-Shaab

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:03

French Foreign Minister's diplomatic moves: Halting clashes and easing escalation in Lebanon's south

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

Israeli artillery shelling hit outskirts of Jebbayn: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:31

US Secretary of Defense calls on Hezbollah to avoid expanding the conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
09:44

The death toll from Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip reaches 19,453: Gaza Health Ministry

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:30

Quorum, consensus, and consultations: Bkerke's strategy for Lebanon's presidential challenge

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:21

Will appointments pass in the Military Council?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:47

Diplomatic efforts: Implementing UN Resolution 1701 in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More