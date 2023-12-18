News
Hamas posts video of three elderly Israeli hostages
Middle East News
2023-12-18 | 14:37
Hamas posts video of three elderly Israeli hostages
Hamas released a short video on Monday showing three elderly Israeli hostages whom the Islamist group seized during its October 7 rampage Israel denounced it as a "criminal, terrorist video."
The three men - identified by Israel as 79-year-old Chaim Peri, 80-year-old Yoram Metzger and 84-year-old Amiram Cooper - were taken hostage over 10 weeks ago with about 240 others by Hamas infiltrators who carried out a killing spree in Israeli communities.
The three men, all with beards, are seen sitting next to each other in the video, which Hamas posted to Telegram.
Military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari called it "a criminal, terrorist video" that shows "Hamas' cruelty against very elderly civilians, innocents who need medical care."
Reuters
